LPM, NPR stations in Appalachia and the Mid-South launch new regional newsroom

NPR and Member stations in Appalachia and the Mid-South have launched a collaboration aimed at strengthening local news coverage and bringing more stories from this region to the rest of the country. The new Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is composed of seven stations in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, with NPR as a partner.

Support from Eric and Wendy Schmidt through the Schmidt Family Foundation will enable the newsroom to create four reporting and editing positions and will help fund several existing positions at the partner stations. Stronger staffing means the team can report in-depth and sound-rich stories on topics like economic opportunity, public health and climate change in this largely rural part of the country. It will also help reporters and editors connect more closely with the communities there, including through digital offerings and social media.

This is NPR’s sixth regional newsroom. It joins those in Texas, California, the Gulf States, the Midwest and New England. The regional newsroom model allows groups of stations to plan coverage together, share reporters and editors and dig into the most important stories in their regions – in close partnership with NPR.

“NPR is committed to collaboration with our local stations to meet the need for reliable reporting that helps people engage more fully with their community,” said Edith Chapin, NPR Senior Vice President, Editor in Chief and acting Chief Content Officer. “We’re excited to help bring more stories to residents of Appalachia and the Mid-South, and to share their stories with people in other places.”

Louisville Public Media is the lead station in the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, and also is a partner station in the Kentucky Public Radio network, a multi-station consortium that shares statewide coverage and includes a capitol reporter.

“Working with our neighboring states as a regional newsroom enables us to bring more nuanced and in-depth reporting to residents across this region, and to share more stories of this often-misunderstood place with the nation,” said Louisville Public Media President and CEO Stephen George.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryan Van Velzer will lead the newsroom as the Managing Editor. LPM has hired Kate Roselle as Director of Development for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, and she will lead the sustainability efforts for the regional newsroom.

The other stations in the regional newsroom are WEKU in central and eastern Kentucky, WKMS in southwestern Kentucky, WKU Public Media in southcentral Kentucky, Nashville Public Radio, WUOT in Knoxville,Tenn., and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The newsroom may grow to include more stations across the region.

Hurricane Helene highlighted the importance of the regional newsroom even before its official launch. Van Velzer sent an experienced flood reporter from Kentucky to assist the Knoxville station in covering storm damage across East Tennessee.

"The regional newsroom sent us a reporter, and they were a lifesaver," said Jody Evans Hamblett, general manager of WUOT in Knoxville. The station, which is currently building its news staff, has just three part-time reporters. "Our news department is in its infancy, and we honestly did not stand a chance of covering this well without the regional newsroom’s help. We're a prime example of the need for this type of regional collaboration."

In addition to the Schmidt grant, the regional newsroom is supported by contributions from the partner organizations and NPR. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting helps fund Kentucky Public Radio, which also receives support from foundations, donors and businesses.

