Louisville Public Media Welcomes New Philanthropy Officer

Louisville Public Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of Meg Fister as Philanthropy Officer.

In this role, Fister will work closely with LPM leadership to cultivate relationships with local philanthropists and generate support for LPM’s operating revenue and special projects. She will connect the passions and interests of donors with the needs and ambitions of Louisville Public Media as we work to fund critical public service through news, music and events.

Fister’s background includes a history of working in nonprofit arts and the television industry. She comes to LPM from NBCUniversal, where she served as an executive and producer launching such innovative shows as “Quantum Leap” on NBC, “Kung Fu” on the CW, “Keep Breathing” on Netflix, and “Blindspot” on NBC. She previously spent a decade in nonprofit theater, first at Actors Theatre of Louisville where she was the Artistic Manger and oversaw casting, and later in Los Angeles as Head of Casting at Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations.

“Meg is a great fit for our organization,” said Ellen Oost, Vice President of Development and Marketing. “She’s an amazing relationship-builder with a genuine interest in seeing our community thrive. Meg is an innovative thinker with a strong knowledge of broadcasting, nonprofits and the arts.”

Get to know Meg:

What excites you about working in public media?

The tote bags.

But really, I love the accessibility of public media. LPM is constantly telling incredible local news stories that engage and inspire audiences, and amplifying and adding to the vast amount of cultural programming in Louisville. As the world has become more global and more online, I'm excited to join an organization that is continually connecting with the community it serves.

What are you most looking forward to doing now that you're back in your hometown?

I won't say that I came here for the food … but I am definitely excited to try all the new restaurants in town and revisit all my favorites. Louisville has incredible taste.

Favorite book you've read this year?

I've read so many great books this summer, but one that has stayed with me was The Measure by Nikki Erlick. A beautiful story about love and relationships, and how all moments, big and small, can measure a life.

Describe your taste in music.

My musical Mount Rushmore is a mix of pop divas and singer songwriters. I love Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, and love the music of Matthew Sweet. I’m also very lucky to be married to a musician and composer, and his original music has soundtracked our life together.