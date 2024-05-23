Louisville Public Media News Teams Receive Four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Louisville Public Media has won four regional 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards for work by WFPL News and KyCIR teams.
The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.
“We’re honored to have our work recognized by RTDNA. Particularly, these stories that center around events that had such an impact on our community.” Gabrielle Jones, LPM’s vice president of content, said. “Our journalists are dedicated to LPM’s mission to help everyone in our region feel connected and know how to take action. It’s a genuine gift to have that commitment celebrated by our peers.”
Winning entries:
News Series
How Merger Reshaped Louisville
By Justin Hicks, Divya Karthikeyan, Jacob Munoz and Roberto Roldan
News Documentary
Invasive and Incomplete: How flood cleanup left eastern Kentcky feeling violated and vulnerable
By Jared Bennett and Justin Hicks
Excellence in Innovation
We Tried to Drive a JCPS Bus Route. Here’s How it Went
By Jess Clark and Justin Hicks
Continuing Coverage
Continuing Coverage of JCPS' Transportation Meltdown
Jess Clark, Justin Hicks, Lily Burris, Sylvia Goodman, John Boyle and Giselle Rhoden
About RTDNA
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA's mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. RTDNA defends the First Amendment rights of electronic journalists throughout the country, honors outstanding work in the profession through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and provides members with training to encourage ethical standards, newsroom leadership and industry innovation.