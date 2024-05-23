Louisville Public Media News Teams Receive Four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Louisville Public Media has won four regional 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards for work by WFPL News and KyCIR teams.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

“We’re honored to have our work recognized by RTDNA. Particularly, these stories that center around events that had such an impact on our community.” Gabrielle Jones, LPM’s vice president of content, said. “Our journalists are dedicated to LPM’s mission to help everyone in our region feel connected and know how to take action. It’s a genuine gift to have that commitment celebrated by our peers.”

Winning entries:

News Series

How Merger Reshaped Louisville

By Justin Hicks, Divya Karthikeyan, Jacob Munoz and Roberto Roldan

News Documentary

Invasive and Incomplete: How flood cleanup left eastern Kentcky feeling violated and vulnerable

By Jared Bennett and Justin Hicks

Excellence in Innovation

We Tried to Drive a JCPS Bus Route. Here’s How it Went

By Jess Clark and Justin Hicks

Continuing Coverage

Continuing Coverage of JCPS' Transportation Meltdown

Jess Clark, Justin Hicks, Lily Burris, Sylvia Goodman, John Boyle and Giselle Rhoden