91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park Announce 22nd Season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 22nd season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®. Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 24, with Phosphorescent (9 p.m.), Dehd (7:30 p.m.) and Tyrone Cotton (6 p.m.) and continues on the last Wednesday of the month through September. Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

Waterfront KidsDay, a dedicated area for kids and families to do hands-on activities, will also return. Waterfront KidsDay will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month’s show.

You can enter to win a reserved parking space at each 2024 WFPK Waterfront show, backstage access, event swag and two tickets to the Gazebo Festival featuring Jack Harlow and SZA on Memorial Day weekend. Visit LPM.org/WaterfrontWednesday to enter for a chance to win the Super Fan prize package. The winner will be drawn on April 22, 2024 at 5 p.m.

“We’ve got something for everyone this season! Alt, Americana, songwriters, funk, hip hop, Latin, and classic rock. Can’t wait to meet our community of music lovers on the Big Four Lawn, and get this season started!!” said Stacy Owen, WFPK program director.

“Waterfront Wednesday has become synonymous with summertime at Waterfront Park,” said Deborah Bilitski, Waterfront Park’s president and executive director. “It’s such a great community asset showcasing our beautiful riverfront and the community's love of music and coming together.”

2024 Season Dates and Artists:

April 24, 2024

Phosphorescent

Dehd

Tyrone Cotton

May 29, 2024

Pokey LaFarge

S.G. Goodman

Ellie Ruth Band

June 26, 2024

Paula Cole

Middle Kids

RELAAY (formerly Bridge 19)

July 31, 2024

Modern English

SNACKTIME

Digby

August 28, 2024

Matthew Sweet

Friko

Nise the Nymph

September 25, 2024

Dark Side of the Wall

Zaniah

+Flow

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of High Noon, KAIRE, Republic Bankand The University of Louisville.

Special thanks to contributing members of Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. You can donate to help keep these events free at lpm.org/wfw.

The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

Event details can be found at LPM.org/WaterfrontWednesday.

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

Waterfront Park and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts audiences to enjoy music on the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar, local food trucks and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers, Nappy Roots and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

