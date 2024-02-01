Grab a Beverage with Your Favorite LPM Hosts during Brew With You

Join LPM for Brew With You, a special opportunity to hang out with our on-air hosts, reporters and staff. Come see us at our 'brew' stops around town!

Morning Brew on Thurs., Feb. 22

We'll be at Blak Koffee, (1219 W Jefferson St, Louisville, KY 40203) from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. You’ll get to meet WFPL’s new "All Things Considered" host William Padmore. You can also meet WUOL hosts Daniel Gilliam and Laura Atkinson and WFPK hosts Mel Fisherand John Timmons. LPM reporters will be on-site to mix and mingle, hear your feedback and answer your questions.

Evening Brew on Fri., Feb. 23

Grab a pint with us at West 6th Nulu (817 E Market St Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40206) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Laura Shine will host a live broadcast of a Funky Friday Ride Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with Kyle Meredith joining in the 6 p.m. hour. In addition, we’ll have hosts Daniel Gilliam and Colleen Wheelahan-Phelps from WUOL, plus LPM reporters will be on- site to mix and mingle, hear your feedback and answer your questions.

Brew With You is part of LPM Loves You member appreciation month. As a thank you, LPM members will receive a cup of coffee or their first pour on us. Join or renew as a LPM member with a donation of any amount by visiting LPM.org/Support.

