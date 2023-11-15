LPM Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday Music Trivia Night

LPM stations 90.5 WUOL and 91.9 WFPK are teaming up for the 3rd annual Holiday Music Trivia Night! Join us for a fun night of holiday music trivia and games to get everyone in the festive mood on Tuesday, December 5 at Zanzabar. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by WUOL host Laura Atkinson and WFPK host Laura Shine, the evening will feature holiday classical and rock ‘n’ roll music trivia, Hanukkah bingo, a holiday sing-a-long and more. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their best festive garb for a best fest(ive) contest!

Trivia teams should have a minimum of 2 members and a maximum of 6 members. Entrance is $10 per person.

Tickets are available here.

Support for LPM Holiday Music Trivia comes from 502 Hemp and Tilford, Dobbins & Schmidt PLLC.