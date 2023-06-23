LPM & Liberty Hall host a discussion about Kentucky’s often untold Indigenous history

What: A panel discussion about the culture of Kentucky's Indigenous communities during the buildup to the American Revolution.

When: Sunday, July 2 | 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Public Media | 619 S 4th St. Louisville, KY

Tickets: This event is free, but registration is required.

About this event

Just 10 days after the Declaration of Independence was signed, Cherokee and Shawnee warriors captured three teenage daughters of white settlers, including Daniel Boone’s 13-year-old daughter Jemima. The event was a continuation of the struggle Indigenous Kentuckians faced as white settlers escalated incursions west of the Appalachians while British and American politicians and armed forces jockeyed for control of the land that would become the U.S.

Author Mathew Pearl vividly recounts this event in his nonfiction thriller The Taking of Jemima Boone. Hear from Pearl, Historic Locust Grove Program Director Raina Melvin and Collective Journeys Founder Richard Josey about the challenges and loss Indigenous Kentuckians faced as white American colonists amplified their fight for independence, and the resilience and perseverance of native communities and culture despite colonialism. Jessica Stavros, Liberty Hall executive director, will moderate this discussion, and we want to hear your questions about the history you may not have been told as a student.

Stick around after the discussion to buy your own copy of The Taking of Jemima Boone by Daniel Pearl and have the author sign it. Light refreshments will be provided.

The discussion is part of a two-day event that begins in Frankfort with program exploring the erasure of local Indigenous history, legacy of Daniel Boone and its connection to the Brown Family of Liberty Hall.



Meet the panel

Matthew Pearl is a writer of fiction and nonfiction. His newest book is a work of narrative nonfiction, The Taking of Jemima Boone, from HarperCollins. He is the co-founder of the digital magazine Truly*Adventurous and his nonfiction writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, The Atavist Magazine, and Slate. His books have been international and New York Times bestsellers translated into more than 30 languages. The Globe and Mail declares him "a writer of rare talents," Library Journal calls Matthew "the reigning king of popular literary historical thrillers," and the New York Daily News raves "if the past is indeed a foreign country, Matthew Pearl has your passport." Matthew has been chosen Best Author for Boston Magazine's Best of Boston, he received the Massachusetts Book Award for Fiction, and he is married to author Tobey Pearl.

Raina Melvin is a citizen of the Comanche Nation from the Penateka and Yamparika bands. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeology, Classical Humanities, and History at the University of Missouri — Columbia and a Master of Arts in Museum Studies from University College Cork. Her expertise lies in developing inclusive museum programming that engages diverse communities and fosters teen participation in museum activities. She is passionate about integrating Traditional Ecological Knowledge into museum education and programming. Raina is a Civics Season Advisory Committee member through Made By Us, a national, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement and involvement among Generation Z. Raina relocated to Louisville from Oklahoma this Spring and now serves as the Program Director at Historic Locust Grove.

Richard Josey is the Founder and Principal Consultant for Collective Journeys LLC, a consultancy for museums and historical organizations interested in becoming inclusion-centered organizations. He also serves as the Director of Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion for the Virginia Association of Museums, as well as a member of the Governing Board of the American Association of State & Local History and as its DEIA Committee Chair. As a nationally recognized facilitator, interpreter, and consultant, Richard explores the concepts of trauma and healing as it relates to public history. Richard’s work centers on the idea that through the creation of inclusive narratives, museums are the perfect venue for bringing diverse people together to begin the ardent process of reconciliation. Richard is a son, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, friend, lover of hip hop, and a champion of humanity, compassion, and grace.

Jessica Stavros has been a museum professional and local historian for the past 17 years. She received a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Louisville and a Master’s degree in Business Communication from Spalding University. She is also a graduate of the History Leadership Institute, class of 2016. Her current position is as the Executive Director of Liberty Hall Historic Site in downtown Frankfort KY. Her passion lies in 19th century Ohio Valley history, and this focus brought her to work within historic house & community museums. Most recently, she served as Deputy Director of the Kentucky Historical Society and was the Southeast Regional Director for the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites, directing 3 historic sites in Southern Indiana.