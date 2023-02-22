NPR Board Elects Stephen George as Member Director

LPM President Stephen George has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors as a Member Director. George was elected by the Board and confirmed by NPR's Membership on February 15, 2023, filling an unexpired term vacancy. His three-year term will begin in November 2023.

"NPR's powerful journalism and storytelling, combined with its network of member stations that touch every corner of the country, make it ideally situated to respond to the crisis of trust in American media," George said. "I believe deeply in our mission and opportunity to build an even stronger future. I'm eager to get to work."

NPR's 23-member Board of Directors is comprised of 12 Member Directors who are managers of NPR Member stations and are elected to the Board by their fellow Member stations, 9 Public Directors who are prominent members of the public selected by the Board and confirmed by NPR Member stations, the NPR Foundation Chair, and the NPR President & CEO.

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling that connects with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in-person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 17 international bureaus, NPR and its Member Stations are never far from where a story is unfolding.

About the NPR Board of Directors

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of our 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The Board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR management, monitors the performance of NPR, and provides financial oversight.

