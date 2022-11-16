Louisville Public Media Hosts Holiday Music Trivia Night, Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Gravely Brewing Company



Louisville Public Media (LPM) is happy to announce the return of Holiday Music Trivia Night. LPM stations 90.5 WUOL Classical and 91.9 WFPK Independent are teaming up for a fun night of holiday music trivia and games to get you in the festive mood on Dec. 6 at Gravely Brewing Company from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by WUOL music director and host Colleen Phelps and WFPK program director and host Stacy Owen, the evening will feature holiday classical and rock ‘n ‘roll music trivia, Hanukkah bingo, a holiday sing-a-long and more. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their best festive garb for an outfit contest.

The evening will also include a performance by local musician and WUOL engagement manager for music education and host Kiana Del.

Tickets are free for LPM members and $10 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now here. LPM members will receive a code to redeem their free tickets via email.

If attendees are unsure of their membership status, or did not receive the code, they can email membership@lpm.org or call 502-814-6565.

