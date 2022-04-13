Kentucky Center For Investigative Reporting Nominated for Peabody Award

Louisville, KY — Louisville Public Media’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) has again been nominated for a Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious honors in media that recognizes the nation’s most powerful storytelling. This is the second Peabody nomination for KyCIR in the past five years.

The second season of KyCIR’s Dig podcast, “The Model City,” was nominated by unanimous vote by the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors. It was selected from among nearly 1,300 entries in entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, public service, and multimedia programming. The Board recognizes 60 nominees and 30 winners each year.

“Local investigative journalism that exposes truth and helps people better understand their community deserves a place in the national discourse,” said LPM President Stephen George. “This prestigious honor affirms the meaningful and important work of the team at KyCIR.”

“The Model City” was a joint investigation by KyCIR and Newsy. The reporting and production team included Eleanor Klibanoff, Carrie Cochran, Karen Rodriguez, Maia Rosenfeld, Maren Machles, Kate Howard, Laura Ellis, Ellen Weiss, Rosie Cima, Mark Fahey, Zach Cusson, Mai Nolasco-Carranza, J. Tyler Franklin, Alex Cooper and Chelsae Ketchum.

KyCIR received support for this podcast from Louisville Public Media members and the Fund for Investigative Journalism.

“The Model City” was released in October 2021 and chronicles ambitious promises Louisville leaders made to mend relationships with the Black community. Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor in her home five years later, kicking off a protest movement unlike anything the city had seen in decades.

Throughout the season, insiders and documents reveal the systemic barriers and choices made by city leaders and the Louisville Metro Police Department that led to the summer of 2020. Newsy released a companion documentary in early March 2022.

Louisville Public Media has previously won two Peabody Awards. In 2017, KyCIR won for their multi-platform investigative reporting series and podcast, “The Pope’s Long Con.” In 1951, 89.3 WFPL received a Peabody in recognition of outstanding public service.

Earlier this month, “The Model City” also received a national Investigative Reporters and Editors small audio award.

The 30 Peabody Award winners will be announced and celebrated in June through a series of special online events.

