News About LPM

Statement On The Passing Of State Rep. Dan Johnson

By Stephen George
Published December 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The following is a statement from Louisville Public Media President Michael Skoler on the passing of Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson:

“All of us at Louisville Public Media are deeply sad to hear that State Representative Dan Johnson has died, apparently of suicide. We grieve for his family, friends, church community and constituents.

“Our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting released a report on Johnson this week. Our aim, as always, is to provide the public with fact-based, unbiased reporting and hold public officials accountable for their actions.

“As part of our process, we reached out to Representative Johnson numerous times over the course of a seven-month investigation. He declined requests to talk about our findings.”
Stephen George
Stephen George is President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. Email Stephen at sgeorge@lpm.org.
