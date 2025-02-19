© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Food insecurity in Louisville and how to help

Published February 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
A look at the work of Feed Louisville, with Executive Director Rhona Bowles Kamar

In a town full of great restaurants, some people still go hungry. But an organization called Feed Louisville is trying to fix that, and reduce food waste at the same time. Feed Louisville is the beneficiary of this year’s Restaurant Week, which starts February 24. Feed Louisville’s Founder and Executive Director, Rhona Bowles Kamar, joins us to talk about the organization’s work, and how we can all get involved in ending food insecurity in our community.

