Downtowns in most cities took a hit when COVID-19 sent office workers home. And in Louisville, we also had social justice protests that kept some people away. On the premiere episode of “On Track,” we’ll talk about the state of Louisville’s downtown. Who’s using it? And who benefits? Host Ayisha Jaffer sits down with Rebecca Fleischaker, Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership.

On Track: The ups and downs of Louisville's downtown

