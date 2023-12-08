© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Where Y'all Really From: Our immigrant parents' pride... and disappointment

Published December 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Leanne Gan

Mixed feelings about spending time with your parents this holiday season? You're not alone.

The holiday season is in full swing, and how you feel about that might hinge largely on how you feel about your family — specifically, your parents.

The children of immigrants often have a complicated relationship with their parents. It’s not unusual for first-, one-and-a-half and second-generation immigrants to translate both language and cultural norms for their elders. And parents can feel the pressure of being their children’s only connection to the traditions, language and values of home.

In this special episode, the creators of "Where Y'all Really From" — Charlene Buckles, Nima Kulkarni, Mae Suramek and Dan Wu — unpack their relationships with their moms and dads. And a special guest offers a first-hand look at this relationship from the other side: Nima Kulkarni's dad!

Listen in the player above, or find "Where Y'all Really From" in your favorite podcast app.

“Where Y'all Really From” is part of the LPM Podcast Incubator, which gets support from the Eye Care Institute’s Butchertown Clinical Trials.
Podcasts

