Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio
Kentuckians had an opportunity to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. Tuesday at the state Capitol.
A plan for a resort on roughly 900 acres in Red River Gorge was unveiled this week.
The fire broke out Tuesday night and destroyed the Jim Beam facility and with it some 45,000 barrels of bourbon.
The former vice president was in Kentucky to help Democrat Amy McGrath across the finish line in an unexpectedly close race against incumbent-Republican Andy Barr.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a political rally Saturday night in Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond.
The Lexington-Fayette government and the Lexington Cemetery have reached an agreement to move two Confederate statues into the historic graveyard.
The cemetery's governing board gave its response Monday after Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and others stated their case.
Mitchell Adkins, a former Transy student, is charged with first degree assault, three counts of wanton endangerment, and assault fourth degree.
It takes 34 states submitting applications to Congress for a convention to be held. Thus far, requests have come from 29 states.
Council member Kevin Stinnett requested the hearing following recent news stories about constables from WFPL's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.