Scott Stephens

Scott is a Corporate Marketing Representative at LPM since 2018. He has enjoyed a 32 year career in broadcast sales, starting in 1990 at Otting Broadcasting- WQMF radio and over 21 years in television in the Louisville market.Scott is committed to the growth and success of his clients.

Scott has been active with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics Kentucky and currently serves on the board of directors for the University of Louisville Letterwinner’s Club. He enjoys sports, traveling, live music and spending time with his son Jack.

Email Scott at sstephens@lpm.org.