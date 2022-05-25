Sam Sneed is a musician, producer, and open-format DJ based in Louisville, Kentucky, where he’s been a part of the city’s music scene for more than two decades. When he first started making music, it was all about playing in punk and garage bands, and from there, he moved on to book shows, host college radio, work in the indie recording industry, and eventually hold down some of Louisville’s most beloved club residencies. .

Sam's work has been highlighted in The Courier Journal, Louisville Magazine, The Voice Tribune, and LEO Weekly, and he's the recipient of the 2015 Louisville Music Award for Best Live DJ and the 2020 LEO Weekly Readers' Choice Award for Best Club DJ. Of course, you may know him best from WFPK’s Night Visions Radio, which he co-hosted for ten years with the OK Deejays. Sam has played shows from Vegas to Berlin, but Louisville?….Nothing beats home.

Email Sam at ssneed@lpm.org.

Catch Sam hosting 502unes, our Louisville music show, Sunday nights from 9:00-10:00 pm!

