Robert JohnsonSenior Producer
Robert Johnson, Broadcast Producer – I enjoy cycling, fishing, reading and walking and when I’m not out of money – flying an airplane!
Email Robert at rjohnson@lpm.org.
-
This week on Artsbreak: Trolley Hops that were cancelled last week (due to Ice Doom 2013) are happening this Friday, Savage Rose presents Shakespeare's…
-
This week on Artsbreak: The (Marie version) Nutcracker, and two unusual holiday surprises.
-
This week on Artsbreak: Voces Novae sings new music by Harry Pickens based on Wendell Berry, more Slant and Art21 films at 21C.
-
This week on Artsbreak: Actors Theatre of Louisville's Tom Jones, Kentucky Opera's Simon Boccanegra and the Slant Culture Theatre Festival.
-
Ever wonder what a painter or sculptor's studio is like? This weekend is your chance to see Louisville (and surrounding areas) artists work space. You can…
-
Paul Moravec and Terry Teachout are in town with to workshop their new opera "The King's Man" with Kentucky Opera, Actors Theatre of Louisville presents a…
-
Le Petomane presents Test Subjects at The Bard's Town, NuLu celebrates on Saturday, and Erin Keane finds some local art controversy in this edition of…
-
Violinist J. Patrick Rafferty and pianist Dror Biran will open the new season of the Music eX series at U of L's Comstock Hall Sunday, September 22 at 3…
-
On this week's Artsbreak, Savage Rose presents the French-Absurdist comedy, The Bald Soprano, with a new, updated translation at The Bard's Town (read…
-
This week's Artsbreak starts with Pirates of Penzance, which opens this evening, Classical Revolution plays some well-known melodies at The Bard's Town on…