Rachel Firkins

Rachel is the Events & Engagement Manager at LPM. Before joining the team, her career was in social service non-profits – mostly wrangling children. In her spare time she likes to read, sew things, and cook or hang out with her poorly-behaved-but-also-very-spoiled dogs Buster, Lucy, and Deathripper. Her favorite album is Paul Simon’s Graceland, her favorite NPR personality is Ari Shapiro, and she thinks Brahms is overrated.

Email Rachel at rfirkins@lpm.org.

