Marquel Lett

Marquel joined LPM in 2021 as Director of Donor Relations to grow major gifts through building relationships in the community and stewarding donors. She comes to LPM from Louisville Central Community Centers, where she served as the Development & Public Relations Manager. Previously she served in donor relations roles at The Salvation Army of Memphis and the West End School. Marquel is also an entrepreneur and the owner of SeQuel Scents.

Email Marquel at mlett@lpm.org.

Call Marquel at 502-814-6567.