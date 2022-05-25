Lia Murphy is the People Operations Manager at Louisville Public Media. Lia has worked in human resources at LPM since October 2019. Before joining the team, she worked in human resources for over a decade within various industries, including the United States Army and Louisville Metro Government.

Lia was born in Fort Hood, Texas, but is a longtime Louisville resident. She has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management from McKendree University.

During her free time, Lia enjoys all things horror, including movies, television shows, books and games. She also loves to spend time with her partner, her two children, and her two dogs, Rosie and Joy.

Email Lia at lmurphy@lpm.org.