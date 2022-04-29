Kirsten PfalzgrafDirector of Marketing
Kirsten Pfalzgraf is the Director of Marketing for Louisville Public Media, where she’s worked since 2012. In this role, Pfalzgraf oversees marketing for Louisville’s three public radio stations and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. Prior to this role, Pfalzgraf worked for seven years in communications and marketing at the Speed Art Museum, Kentucky’s largest art museum.
Pfalzgraf has a B.A. in Journalism and a M.A. in Liberal Studies, with a concentration in marketing from Indiana University S.E. She also holds a Certificate in Digital Marketing from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management and is a 2016 Leadership Louisville Ignite Graduate.
Pfalzgraf lives in Louisville with her husband, two kids and a gaggle of fur babies.
Email Kirsten at kpfalzgraf@lpm.org.
