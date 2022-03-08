Jonese FranklinProgram Director, WFPL
Jonese Franklin is Program Director for LPM News, as well as serving as All Things Considered host. She came to LPM from WEKU in Richmond, Ky., where she was news content manager. Franklin has also worked at WUKY in Lexington and WMKY in Morehead, Ky.
Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
