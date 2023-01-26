Hansi Lo Wang
Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a correspondent for NPR reporting on voting.
Wang was the first journalist to uncover plans by former President Donald Trump's administration to end 2020 census counting early.
His investigation into the decades-long campaign for a census citizenship question was honored by the Society of Professional Journalists with a Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Wang's coverage of the Trump administration's failed push for the question earned him the American Statistical Association's Excellence in Statistical Reporting Award. He has also received a National Headliner Award for his reporting from the remote village in Alaska where the 2020 count officially began.
Justice Neil Gorsuch tacked on a handful of sentences to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling, planting the seeds of a legal fight that could further weaken Voting Rights Act protections for people of color.
The Biden administration is proposing that the U.S. census and federal surveys change how Latinos are asked about their race and ethnicity and add a checkbox for "Middle Eastern or North African."