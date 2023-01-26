Hansi Lo Wang (he/him) is a correspondent for NPR reporting on voting.

Wang was the first journalist to uncover plans by former President Donald Trump's administration to end 2020 census counting early.

His investigation into the decades-long campaign for a census citizenship question was honored by the Society of Professional Journalists with a Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Wang's coverage of the Trump administration's failed push for the question earned him the American Statistical Association's Excellence in Statistical Reporting Award. He has also received a National Headliner Award for his reporting from the remote village in Alaska where the 2020 count officially began.