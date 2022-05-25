Colleen Phelps is a classical music omnivore who is ready to bring you everything the genre has to offer. In addition to hosting mornings on WUOL, she also produces the online feature Behind the Playlist where artists discuss their new releases. She co-wrote and produced the radio special Three Castles and the Music City, which won a regional Murrow Award and was named one of "Nashville's Best" for 2022. At Nashville Public Radio Colleen was the host and producer of the acclaimed podcast Classically Speaking, which brought audiences a backstage pass to classical music in Nashville as it was created. In 2021 Classically Speaking episode "Bespoke Music Making With Jennifer Higdon" was the runner up for Best Interview from PRPD. At Nashville Public Radio she also hosted the station's weekly program Live in Studio C, which featured in-studio performances live on air. In the percussion world Colleen continues to explore new and experimental music, and she is also a founding member of professional chorus Vocal Arts Nashville.

Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.