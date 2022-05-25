© 2022 Louisville Public Media

BryanMcFarland

Bryan McFarland

KPRN Corporate Marketing Representative

Bryan has been in broadcasting in many facets before taking his present position with Kentucky Public Radio, including the building and ownership of a commercial station with his family in his home town of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He has a passion for radio and believes he’s in the absolute best part of the medium now. Bryan is involved in the community and presently serves on the board of directors for Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky. He and his wife Kim are avid boaters.
Email Bryan at bmcfarland@kentuckypublicradio.org.