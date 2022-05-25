Toot toot! Big Howell & Possum invite you to sit by the fire and enjoy their absurd takes on a wide range of topics as they spin tunes and yarns.

“Big” Howell Dawdy is an emcee, poet, and comedian whose many songs you may have heard on WFPK, including “Fire Extinguisher”, “Summer Creams”, and “I’m Done”.

The Possum is a humble country marsupial who has performed comedy at venues across the country and loves lounging in garbage. You can hear the Big Howell and Possum Radio Hour Monday nights at 10 on 91.9 WFPK!

They also host a weekly stream on Twitch, called Big Howell and Possum, which airs live every Wednesday night at 10 pm EST and is intended for mature audiences.

Listen to the most recent episode:

Recently played on the Big Howell and Possum Radio Hour: