Benny Harris

Benny came to the United States from Sierra Leone when he was 8 years old and graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C.

His first love was communication, and he pursued his first degree in that field while attending the University of Louisville. During his junior year, he decided to become a substitute teacher, which started his love of teaching.

He completed his master’s degree in teaching at Spalding University. He still wanted to be involved in some aspect of communication. He found radio, and from 2009 to summer 2020 hosted WFPK's World Force Reggae. Now Benny is the host of Millennium Soul, where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!

Listen Tuesday nights from 10pm to 11pm on WFPK.

Email Benny at bharris@lpm.org.

