Bec Feldhaus Adams

Bec Feldhaus AdamsNews Director
Rebecca (Bec) Fedhaus Adams is LPM's news director. She is an outspoken advocate for diversity in public media and mentors young journalists. Her work is driven by a conviction that the way we do our work is as important as the work we do, and that curiosity and humility are the cornerstones of that philosophy. She has served as WHRO Public Media's first news director, an editor at WAMU, talent director at AIR, reporter at WKMS, education reporter at The Paducah Sun and a freelancer and consultant. Bec's stories and collaborations have won multiple state, regional and national awards including "Best Use of Sound," for a story about an evangelical horse whisperer. She holds two degrees from Murray State University.
A Louisville native, Bec has been named both a roller derby MVP and Miss Congeniality in past lives. Outside work, she enjoys karaoke, hosting dinner parties and traveling with her spouse, Drew. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
