Adeshina Emmanuel Photo 2022

Adeshina Emmanuel

KyCIR Managing Editor
Stay Connected

Adeshina Emmanuel joined KyCIR as Managing Editor in June 2022. Adeshina (or Ade) came to KyCIR from Injustice Watch — a Chicago-based investigative newsroom focused on courts, the criminal justice system, housing and immigration — where he served as editor-in-chief. His work over the past decade has spanned local and national coverage with a focus on institutional injustice. Adeshina has also covered public education at Chalkbeat, investigated race, class and poverty at The Chicago Reporter and served as a neighborhood reporter at hyperlocal news outlet DNAinfo Chicago.
Email Ade at aemmanuel@lpm.org.