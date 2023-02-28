© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Great Podversations: Maggie Haberman and Laura Coates

Louisville Public Media
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
Great Podversations

Author Maggie Haberman and CNN host Laura Coates discuss Haberman’s book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” before a live audience at the Kentucky Author Forum.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote "Confidence Man" in 2022. Haberman was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on the investigations into Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia.

Laura Coates is a CNN Host and Senior Legal Analyst who specializes in the intersection of civil rights and criminal prosecution.

