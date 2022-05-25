Latest from LPM News
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban has been halted, again, in state court. This time, a Marion County judge ruled that the ban likely violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Each week, the guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: Midwest Modern Twitter account, Unclear and Present Danger podcast, Gemini Rights and more.
His said "racism has no place in our society" as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his U.S. trip.
Paul Stensrud, director of Jesus Cares at Exit 0, was arrested Thursday after police reported finding evidence of cannabis and psilocybin grow operations at his Clarksville home.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his office announced Friday.
When the public health emergency ends, nearly a quarter of Indiana residents on Medicaid could be at risk of losing their coverage. Here’s what the state is doing to mitigate coverage gaps and the steps you need to take now.
Democrats argue these maps violate part of the state constitution that says people have a right to “free and equal” elections.
Metro Council President David James will not make a bid for a sixth term in the leadership role. His colleagues from both parties say James was always fair and collaborative.
They flee their homes not solely because of climatic changes that make it difficult to earn a living but also because of violence sparked by the competition for dwindling resources.
South Carolina will be the first primary in the nation in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan.
Metro Council approved funding for veteran housing in south Louisville and a health care innovation project anchored by a new technology center in the West End.
Peppy Martin, a former Republican who lost to incumbent Gov. Paul Patton in 1999 amid a series of controversial statements, has filed to run for Kentucky’s top political post in 2023.