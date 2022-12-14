Kentucky Politics

-
Louisville Democratic Sen. David Yates is set to introduce a bill that would add several exceptions including rape and incest to Kentucky’s ban on abortion, which currently only allows abortion if there’s a life-threatening health risk to the pregnant patient.
Candidates are set for Kentucky’s 2024 elections, but many races have little or no competition.
Health insurance companies, labor unions and businesses including Spectrum and UPS were among the top funders of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration ceremonies last month.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear addressed a joint session of the Republican-dominated General Assembly Wednesday to discuss his policy goals for the year ahead and to tout a “record-setting economy.”
A bipartisan effort to change procedural rules of the Kentucky General Assembly went down in defeat Tuesday with several House Republicans alleging they were threatened with retaliation by a colleague before the vote.
After an unsuccessful run for governor, Daniel Cameron has been named the chief executive officer of the 1792 Exchange.
Kentucky State Police evacuated the state Capitol following a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office early Wednesday.
New state registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicle owners are scheduled to take effect at the start of the new year.
A coalition of Kentucky advocacy and research organizations are asking the state legislature to fund a number of pressing issues using the state’s record budget reserve trust fund.
Former county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses in Rowan County, Kentucky, to same-sex couples, must pay a total of $260,104 in fees and expenses to attorneys who represented one couple, according to a federal judge's ruling.
State lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban street camping and end funding for certain programs that provide permanent housing.
State lawmakers return to Frankfort Jan. 2 for the beginning of the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2024 session. Their primary task will be passing a two-year budget for state government.