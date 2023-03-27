New Kentucky law focuses on updates surrounding veterinarians

A new law is expected to modernize the licensure of veterinarians across the Commonwealth. It covers a variety of areas including new incentives in hopes of seeing more grads working in rural areas and with food animal species. Steve Wills is the chair of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners.

“We’ve been over almost 30 years before we had any major revisions and a lot has changed in veterinary practice in that time period, so I feel like this elevates the profession of veterinary medicine in the Commonwealth.”

The new law also includes a provision for minimum standards for medical records and veterinary facilities. Wills said telehealth technology is covered in the measure. It sets out that privileges are not assigned to out-of-state vets or those without an initial in-person visit.

“Has no relationship with the client. They call in. They’ve never seen the pet and, under the same guidelines, look at that and make a diagnosis,” said Wills.

If an initial in-person visit has occurred, Wills said some of the follow-up care can be carried out with the aid of pictures and consulting.