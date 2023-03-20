Sweet 16 has multi-million-dollar impact on Lexington

The High School Boy’s Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena started Wednesday, and by the time it’s over Saturday night, Lexington is likely to have a nearly-5-million-dollar fiscal shot in the arm. Martina Barksdale is the communications director for Visit Lex, the city’s tourism bureau. She said they love the Sweet 16.

“For direct business sales, I would say the girl's tournament, on record, has done over 2.8 million, and for the boys, we’ve done over 4.9 million in direct business sales.”

Much of those sales are for lodging and food, but Barksdale said visitors spend their money in other ways, too.

“We do see a boost in certain tours, whether it be visiting to our local distilleries, whether it be going to what we like to call like family entertainment centers in supporting that, as well as doing different horse farm tours.”

Barksdale said the economic impact figures are from last year’s Sweet 16s.

