Rain at Kentucky Derby dampens tracks, not spirits

By Breya Jones
Published May 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
A group of people dressed for the Kentucky Derby cheering
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
A group from St. Louis said they won on a horse called "Spirit of St. Louis" in an undercard race on May 3, 2025.

Crowds braved the weather to watch Sovereignty win the 151st Kentucky Derby.

On a sloppy track at the end of a soggy day at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty went up against heavy favorite Journalism and left him in the mud.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado took home the honors in the 151st Kentucky Derby. Their race was the main event, but thousands of spectators spent the day dressed for the occasion — and the weather.

Churchill Downs grandstand with mostly empty seats
1 of 12  — Churchill Downs_grandstand_Hicks_050325.jpg
Gray clouds hovered all day over Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Horses on a muddy race track at the finish
2 of 12  — Sovereignty_Kentucky Derby_Lancaster_050325.JPG
Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby, with Journalism and Baeza following in second and third place.
Ty Lancaster / LPM
A woman holding a poncho over her white Kentucky Derby hat
3 of 12  — Kentucky Derby fashion_rain_Hicks_050325
A woman holds a poncho over her white outfit as rain falls ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Man wearing peacock feathered cape and woman in red jumpsuit with giant hat
4 of 12  — Kentucky Derby fashion_peacock_Jones_050325.jpg
Alex Rossboast (left) said his wife helped him make his peacock-themed getup.
Breya Jones / LPM
Woman in pink grips her head
5 of 12  — Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg
Stephanie Low of Florida grimaced as the horse she bet on fell behind in the fifth race on Kentucky Derby day.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Person wearing black rain gear among empty seats
6 of 12  — Poncho_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg
Aside from the usual Derby fashions, rain ponchos and jackets were a common sight on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Woman in rain poncho walking along track at Churchill Downs
7 of 12  — Rain poncho_Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg
Wind billows through a woman's rain poncho at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Man in cowboy hat
8 of 12  — Cowboy hat_Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg
In keeping with Kentucky Derby tradition, attendees wore hats of all kinds on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Well-dressed man dances in stands at Churchill Downs
9 of 12  — Kentucky Derby fashion_Hicks_050325.jpg
Ricky Guyton dances in the stands at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025.
Justin Hicks / LPM
Jockey Luis Saez
10 of 12  — Luis Saez_Jockey_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg
Jockey Luis Saez rode to victory on Good Cheer in the Kentucky Oaks on May 2, 2025. He also competed in an undercard race and the Kentucky Derby the following day.
Justin Hicks / LPM
A jockey covered in mud
11 of 12  — Jockey_Churchill Downs_Lancaster_050325.jpg
A muddy track left jockeys and horses messy throughout the day on May 3, 2025.
Ty Lancaster / LPM
Jockey on horse
12 of 12  — Jockey_Horse_Churchill Downs_Lancaster_050325.jpg
Kopion, with jockey Kazushi Kimura, won the Derby City Distaff earlier in the day on May 3, 2025.
Ty Lancaster / LPM

Justin Hicks and Ty Lancaster contributed photography.
