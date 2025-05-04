Rain at Kentucky Derby dampens tracks, not spirits

On a sloppy track at the end of a soggy day at Churchill Downs, Sovereignty went up against heavy favorite Journalism and left him in the mud.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado took home the honors in the 151st Kentucky Derby. Their race was the main event, but thousands of spectators spent the day dressed for the occasion — and the weather.

1 of 12 — Churchill Downs_grandstand_Hicks_050325.jpg Gray clouds hovered all day over Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 2 of 12 — Sovereignty_Kentucky Derby_Lancaster_050325.JPG Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby, with Journalism and Baeza following in second and third place. Ty Lancaster / LPM 3 of 12 — Kentucky Derby fashion_rain_Hicks_050325 A woman holds a poncho over her white outfit as rain falls ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 4 of 12 — Kentucky Derby fashion_peacock_Jones_050325.jpg Alex Rossboast (left) said his wife helped him make his peacock-themed getup. Breya Jones / LPM 5 of 12 — Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg Stephanie Low of Florida grimaced as the horse she bet on fell behind in the fifth race on Kentucky Derby day. Justin Hicks / LPM 6 of 12 — Poncho_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg Aside from the usual Derby fashions, rain ponchos and jackets were a common sight on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 7 of 12 — Rain poncho_Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg Wind billows through a woman's rain poncho at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 8 of 12 — Cowboy hat_Kentucky Derby_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg In keeping with Kentucky Derby tradition, attendees wore hats of all kinds on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 9 of 12 — Kentucky Derby fashion_Hicks_050325.jpg Ricky Guyton dances in the stands at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2025. Justin Hicks / LPM 10 of 12 — Luis Saez_Jockey_Churchill Downs_Hicks_050325.jpg Jockey Luis Saez rode to victory on Good Cheer in the Kentucky Oaks on May 2, 2025. He also competed in an undercard race and the Kentucky Derby the following day. Justin Hicks / LPM 11 of 12 — Jockey_Churchill Downs_Lancaster_050325.jpg A muddy track left jockeys and horses messy throughout the day on May 3, 2025. Ty Lancaster / LPM 12 of 12 — Jockey_Horse_Churchill Downs_Lancaster_050325.jpg Kopion, with jockey Kazushi Kimura, won the Derby City Distaff earlier in the day on May 3, 2025. Ty Lancaster / LPM

Justin Hicks and Ty Lancaster contributed photography.