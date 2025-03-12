Graham Parker leaves Louisville Orchestra after nearly three years of leadership

Graham Parker has exited as executive director of the Louisville Orchestra. His last day was Feb. 28, according to orchestra leadership.

Nathaniel Koch, the orchestra’s former chief of staff, will take over the role of interim director as the Louisville Orchestra board of directors searches for a permanent replacement.

“I’m committed to maintaining that momentum as we enter this next chapter and to supporting the Orchestra’s mission of artistic excellence and community engagement,” Koch said in an emailed statement to LPM News.

Last week, Parker shared the news on his LinkedIn profile , calling his decision “a rebalancing of priorities.” He cited splitting his time between New York City and Louisville, saying he plans to spend more time with his family and dedicate more time to his consulting company The Fearless Cooperative.

He joined the orchestra as a consultant in 2021 and became the chief executive in May 2022. Orchestra officials say Parker will work “in a consulting capacity” and as a “special advisor” while the board of directors searches for a permanent replacement.

LPM News reached out to the organization Tuesday inquiring about Parker no longer being listed on the staff page of its website. The orchestra announced his departure Wednesday.

In an email, orchestra leadership said they delayed the announcement “out of respect for Graham [Parker]” and because it gave time to communicate with staff and establish a plan for interim leadership.

In that emailed statement, Parker said "I have been inspired by the Louisville Orchestra and the work we have done together. It is some of the proudest of my life and career. The [Louisville Orchestra] is in the strongest position in its lifetime to find another lead executive to chart the next chapter."

Parker told the board chair about his decision in January, orchestra officials said. Orchestra staff and its board of directors were made aware of Parker’s departure by email. Parker wrote that it was a difficult decision.

“However, despite all I helped achieve for the [Louisville Orchestra], those two reluctance factors have never left me, most especially the commute and the time this role demands I spend away from my family,” he stated.