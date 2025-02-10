Louisville Orchestra free tour returns across Kentucky

“In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra” brings music to venues across the state for free.

This year’s tour will be broken up into three parts.

For the April leg of the tour, stops will be focused on eastern Kentucky with special guest Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper traveling alongside the orchestra.

The first leg will run close to the Kentucky Derby, and the orchestra will feature race-themed music like Morton Feldman’s “Flourishes and Galop” as well as a new concerto for pipa , a Chinese stringed instrument, from Baldwin Giang, a current Creators Corps composer .

Picking back up in July, the tour makes its way through central Kentucky with stops in Glasgow, Elizabethtown, Greenville and Bardstown.

The central Kentucky leg will feature Americana-themed compositions and highlight talent within the orchestra with a heightened focus on soloists.

Also in July, the Louisville Orchestra will debut a new mobile stage which they hope will make playing in less conventional venues easier.

The new mobile stage and the “In Harmony” tour are supported by funds from the Kentucky legislature. Lawmakers approved $4.3 million in the most recent budget to continue to support the tour .

The tour wraps in September with stops in southeastern Kentucky.

One of the final stops of that leg of the tour will be at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park — a first-time stop for “In Harmony.” Cumberland Falls is one of the few places in the world where a moonbow can be observed.

New music from the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps inspired by the moonbow will be played during this performance.

With many of these performances taking place within the Appalachian mountains, Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” will be a featured work.

The full tour schedule with location is below:

April tour of eastern Kentucky featuring Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

April 26: Shelbyville Martha Layne Collins High School Gym

April 29: Prestonsburg Mountain Arts Center

April 30: Ashland Paramount Arts Center

May 1: Mt. Sterling The Arena at Montgomery County High School



July tour of central Kentucky

July 8: Glasgow The Square

July 9: Elizabethtown Freeman Lake Park Bandstand

July 10: Greenville Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall

July 13: Bardstown Stephen Foster Story



September tour of southeastern Kentucky