Louisville Orchestra free tour returns across Kentucky

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST
O'Neil Arnold
/
Louisville Orchestra
The Louisville Orchestra aims to entertain audiences across Kentucky during the "In Harmony" tour.

The Louisville Orchestra statewide tour “In Harmony” returns with stops in new locations across the commonwealth.

“In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra” brings music to venues across the state for free.

This year’s tour will be broken up into three parts.

For the April leg of the tour, stops will be focused on eastern Kentucky with special guest Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper traveling alongside the orchestra.

The first leg will run close to the Kentucky Derby, and the orchestra will feature race-themed music like Morton Feldman’s “Flourishes and Galop” as well as a new concerto for pipa, a Chinese stringed instrument, from Baldwin Giang, a current Creators Corps composer.

Picking back up in July, the tour makes its way through central Kentucky with stops in Glasgow, Elizabethtown, Greenville and Bardstown.

The central Kentucky leg will feature Americana-themed compositions and highlight talent within the orchestra with a heightened focus on soloists.

Also in July, the Louisville Orchestra will debut a new mobile stage which they hope will make playing in less conventional venues easier.

The new mobile stage and the “In Harmony” tour are supported by funds from the Kentucky legislature. Lawmakers approved $4.3 million in the most recent budget to continue to support the tour.

The tour wraps in September with stops in southeastern Kentucky.

One of the final stops of that leg of the tour will be at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park — a first-time stop for “In Harmony.” Cumberland Falls is one of the few places in the world where a moonbow can be observed.

New music from the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps inspired by the moonbow will be played during this performance.

With many of these performances taking place within the Appalachian mountains, Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” will be a featured work.

The full tour schedule with location is below:

April tour of eastern Kentucky featuring Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

  • April 26: Shelbyville 

    • Martha Layne Collins High School Gym

  • April 29: Prestonsburg

    • Mountain Arts Center

  • April 30: Ashland 

    • Paramount Arts Center

  • May 1: Mt. Sterling 

    • The Arena at Montgomery County High School

July tour of central Kentucky 

  • July 8: Glasgow 

    • The Square

  • July 9: Elizabethtown 

    • Freeman Lake Park Bandstand 

  • July 10: Greenville

    • Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall

  • July 13: Bardstown 

    • Stephen Foster Story

September tour of southeastern Kentucky 

  • Sep 11: Harrodsburg 

    • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

  • Sep 12: Beattyville 

    • Happy Top

  • Sep 13: Hazard 

    • The Forum

  • Sep 18: Campbellsville 

    • Taylor County High School

  • Sep 19: Corbin 

    • Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

  • Sep 20: Harlan 

    • Harlan Elementary School
News Arts and CultureKentuckymusic
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
