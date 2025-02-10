© 2025 Louisville Public Media

2-3 inches of snow bound for Louisville, Southern Indiana Tuesday

By William Padmore
Published February 10, 2025
Homes in Shelby Park neighborhood during the recent snow and ice storm, the most severe winter weather event to hit Louisville in more than 20 years.
Ryan Van Velzer
/
LPM
Forecasters are calling for snow, but anticipate it will get washed away by rain later this week.

Light snow is expected in the area early Tuesday, before becoming moderate or even heavy by the morning commute.

Louisville and parts of Southern Indiana are in for a day of winter weather.

The National Weather Service in Louisville is forecasting around 3 inches of wet, slushy snowfall through Tuesday night.

Samantha Wilson, a meteorologist with NWS, said light snow will begin around midnight Monday.

“Then that'll slowly increase to moderate to even heavy snow at times over Louisville, especially during the early morning commute,” she said.

Though intense at times, Wilson doesn’t expect it to last long.

“Because we're right along that freezing, 32 degrees Fahrenheit line, it will start to melt quite quickly,” Wilson said.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the area from 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday morning. Light accumulations of ice and freezing rain are also possible.

Louisville Metro’s Snow Team will be on the roads Monday applying salt to snow routes, overpasses, bridge decks and other high-risk roadways. The map above details road statuses in Louisville and is searchable by address.

After the precipitation passes, the winter mix should mostly give way to rain for the rest of the week.

“Lots and lots of rain,” Wilson said.
William Padmore
William is LPM's "All Things Considered" host. Email William at wpadmore@lpm.org.
