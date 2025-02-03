5 questions for John Boyle, WPLN’s new NPR hub regional editor

John Boyle is the newest member of WPLN News and joins as the deputy managing editor for NPR’s newly formed Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom partnership.

The collaboration aims to strengthen local news coverage and bring more stories from this region to the rest of the country. The hub brings together journalists from WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee; Louisville Public Media, WEKU, WKMS and WKYU in Kentucky; and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

John is an experienced reporter and editor, most recently in Louisville. He was born in Florida and spent a good portion of his childhood there before moving to Southern Indiana, across the river from Kentucky. He started his journalism career in 2016 at the News and Tribune, a community newspaper in Southern Indiana, then spent time as an investigative health care reporter and consultant in New York City. He eventually joined Louisville Public Media through Report for America in 2020 and served as the Southern Indiana and health reporter before being promoted to News Editor in 2022.

Get to know John and his work:

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A lot of people have great stories about the aspirations they had as a child and making them come to fruition as an adult. But to tell the truth, I’m not sure what I had in mind for my future. Dinosaurs were cool. So were trains and baseball. I used to read a bunch of books about United States presidents, so that was also an option. All I knew is I wanted to do something, and hopefully not be destitute. With that last part in mind, the obvious choice was to pursue an English degree and become a writer.

What made you want to work in public radio?

My entry point was getting a kick out of national shows like Car Talk and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! as a young adult. As I grew older — especially once my path in journalism began — the quality of the news programming really started to stand out. I felt there was something special about it. Using sound in creative ways had the power to push storytelling to a new level. Radio isn’t just about the words journalists write, but how they deliver them to set the tone and create intrigue. Audio from a scene you’re reporting on can immerse listeners in a way that almost makes them feel like they’re in the room with you as the story unfolds. Hearing a person’s voice as they talk about an issue that matters to them can convey a level of emotion that no image or written word could ever match. Aside from that, the fact that radio audiences are often confined to their cars was also appealing. There is no escape; there are no distractions. Their ears are ours for the entirety of their commute.

What can listeners expect from your work in the coming year?

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom gives us an opportunity to curate a resource that goes beyond the walls of boardrooms, city halls and statehouses. We’re not just here to tell stories about what’s happening in the region. We’re here to tell stories about the people who call it home, too. There are a lot of stereotypes we want to take a pickaxe to. We want to showcase everything that makes our part of the country beautiful, quirky and wholly unique.

What’s your favorite day trip or destination in the region?

As a history buff, one of my most frequented spots is the Falls of the Ohio, just across the river from Louisville in Clarksville, Indiana. The banks are lined with fossils that are hundreds of millions of years old. The shallow water here allowed migrating bison to cross into Indiana on the old Buffalo Trace. The plentiful natural resources sustained Native American populations for thousands of years. It’s the reason Louisville and Clarksville, Jeffersonville and New Albany on the Indiana side of the river exist as we know them today. The first members of the Lewis and Clark expedition were recruited here. The sounds of the river flowing, the wind in the trees and the birds chirping are serene enough to make you almost forget more than one million people live in the surrounding area.

What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

When I’m not working my day job, I also work part-time for my girlfriend Corie’s art business, though the salary is rather low ($0). We go to more concerts than just about anyone I know. Our nieces Eloise, Scarlett and Vivienne and nephew Porter also get a lot of our attention. When I’m not at those places, you can find me at the movies or at home doing puzzles and miniatures in my headlamp.

