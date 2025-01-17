Arctic winds to bring Louisville temperatures close to zero next week

With rain and above average temperatures scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Louisville area residents should enjoy the weather while they can. A cold snap brought on by arctic winds will tank temperatures across swaths of the country early next week.

Brian Schoettmer is lead forecaster with the National Weather Service Louisville. He said residents can expect a burst of cold air to settle over the city by Sunday.

“And then Sunday night into Monday, that's when the really cold air finally gets in, and we're talking about lows in the single digits by Monday morning, with wind chills, probably in that zero to five above range,” Schoettmer said.

He explained temperatures are expected to rise back toward freezing by Wednesday, increasing further Thursday and Friday. There’s also potential for a snowstorm sometime mid to late next week.

“It's definitely got our attention,” Schoettmer said.

During cold weather, NWS officials recommend dressing appropriately when going outside and keeping an emergency kit in your car with food, spare clothing and medical supplies.

Operation White Flag is a program in Louisville and Southern Indiana that opens shelter space during extreme heat and cold.

Participating locations include the Salvation Army at 911 S. Brook St. and Wayside Christian Mission locations.

A warming center map covering all of Kentucky can be found here.

Southern Indiana residents can call 2-1-1 to find local warming center information.