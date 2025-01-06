Indiana’s 2025 legislative session reconvenes this week. Here’s how the process works

Indiana state lawmakers are back in session this week, where they’ll work together to decide how to allocate resources to serve Hoosiers’ interests.

The Indiana General Assembly meets for a longer, 61-day session every two years, where they focus on balancing the state’s biennial budget , along with other legislation. This year, they’ll be back on Jan. 8.

"While crafting a balanced budget will be a top priority during the upcoming session, there will be a number of important issues to address in 2025," Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said in November.

Lawmakers also plan to address tax reform, education funding and Medicaid, he said.

Indiana Republicans were able to maintain their longstanding supermajorities following November’s election. They’ll begin the session controlling 40 out of 50 seats in the Senate, and 70 out of 100 seats in the House of Representatives.

Though the state’s GOP holds a trifecta with Governor-elect Mike Braun taking office later this month, the Republican majorities in each legislative chamber allow state lawmakers the ability to override the governor’s veto, should they disagree.

How a bill becomes law

Lawmakers begin crafting legislation ahead of the session, then introduce the bills in their respective chambers.

Legislative leadership has a hand in deciding the bills sent to committee for consideration based on the subject, though not all bills receive a committee hearing.

"Committees are the first major stop for a bill, and that's where much of the hard work goes in to make sure we are advancing policies that are appropriately vetted and discussed," Bray said in December.

If a piece of legislation makes it out of committee, it goes before the full House or Senate for a floor vote, depending on where it originated.

Lawmakers have until Feb. 20 for third and final readings of bills that originate within their chamber. They’ll return in early March to consider bills from the other side.

How to get involved

The League of Women Voters of Indiana has a Citizens’ Handbook to help residents stay civically engaged. It includes information on voting and participating in the legislative process at the local, state and national level.

The chapter website also has a bill tracking tool to keep updates on bills the league follows.

“If we become more engaged citizens, we have a better chance of having a better city council or county commissioners,” Indiana League President Linda Hanson said. “They’re essentially doing the job for the people that hired them.”

Hanson said some things to watch this session will be Medicaid, education vouchers and how the legislature addresses training or interning through local businesses as part of the new state high school diploma .

Indiana state lawmakers representing Southern Indiana:

Senate:

Senate District 47 - Republican Gary Byrne

Includes Harrison, Washington and most of Floyd County

Senate District 45 - Republican Chris Garten

Includes Clark County and part of Floyd County

House:

District 66 - Republican Zach Payne

Includes parts of Clark, Jefferson and Scott counties

District 70 - Republican Karen Engleman

Includes all of Harrison County and parts of Clark, Floyd and Washington counties

District 71 - Democrat Wendy Dant Chesser

Includes parts of Clark and Floyd counties

District 72 - Republican Ed Clere

Includes most of Floyd County

