Federal round of funding to help build more EV charging stations in Kentucky

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published December 26, 2024 at 10:27 AM EST
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet truck is charged at the newly operating EV charging station at Richmond's Circle K.
Shepherd Snyder
/
WEKU
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet truck is charged at the newly operating EV charging station at Richmond's Circle K.

Eleven more locations for EV charging stations are planned for Kentucky.

That comes with a fourth round of funding of $8.6 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Those dollars will go to six developers to build the stations.

They’ll be built in cities including Bowling Green, Corinth, Hebron, Lexington, Louisville, Manchester, Morgantown, Oak Grove, Paducah, Sadieville and Williamsburg.

That brings the total number of charging stations set to be built in the Commonwealth to 48. The first EV station in Kentucky officially opened in Richmond last September.

All 48 charging stations are expected to be up and running by 2026. The state transportation cabinet plans to have a charger every 50 miles along Kentucky’s interstates and parkways.

News
