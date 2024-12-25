TARC Design-a-Bus competition calls for submissions focused on community

For 25 years, TARC, Louisville’s public transit system, has offered young people a chance to get their illustrations on the sides of a city bus.

This year TARC is partnering with Olmsted Parks Conservancy to focus on the theme “cultivating healthy neighborhoods.”

Design-a-Bus applicants are asked to head to local parks and green spaces, think about ways they can improve their communities and then create an illustration that reflects their idea.

“Frederick Law Olmsted designed our historic park system to bring restorative green space to everyone in the city, regardless of where they live,” said Olmsted Parks Conservancy CEO and president Layla George. “Public transit ensures that all Louisvillians can benefit from Olmsted’s vision.”

Elementary, middle and high school students in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana are eligible to submit their designs.

Submissions can be done by crayon, marker or paint on 11’’ x 17’’ sized white paper. Digital submissions are also accepted. All works must be created solely by students. AI-generated art is prohibited.

Judges will look at visual appeal, originality, creativity and message to determine the winners.

Ten submissions will be chosen to adorn the side of a TARC bus which will run on all service routes for a year. The Design-a-Bus winning bus will also be used for special events and parades in Louisville Metro.

Winners will be chosen and the bus will debut in Spring 2025.