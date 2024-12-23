What is the workers' compensation process in Indiana? Here's what you need to know

Last year, fewer than 3% of full-time workers in Indiana experienced workplace injuries or illnesses, according to a federal estimate. And though workplace injuries aren’t incredibly common, the Indiana workers' compensation board chair said workers should understand the process — and what’s covered — in the event they need to submit a claim for benefits.

Workers’ compensation is an insurance program — required by law for most employers — that can provide income and medical benefits to people who are injured on the job-site and unable to work as a result.

Workers who experience a job-related illness or injury need to first report it to their employer to begin the claims process. Employees have 30 days to notify their employer and waiting longer could result in a claim denial.

The employer should notify their insurance carrier about the worker's injury. The insurance company has seven days from the time they were notified to file a First Report of Injury form.

However, Linda Hamilton — the Workers' Compensation Board of Indiana chair — said some employers might disagree with aspects of the claim.

“If the employer and the employee disagree on any one of those things, on either the medical or the wage replacement benefit or the permanent impairment, then they would file a formal application to the board,” Hamilton said.

Not all injuries and illnesses are covered by workers’ compensation. For example, personal health issues and injuries that weren’t directly caused by one’s work are not covered by workers’ compensation.

“Diabetes is a good example of something that, might cause you to have some problem in the workplace and it wouldn't be covered under workers' comp because it's strictly personal to you, that wasn't caused by your job,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said if a worker can’t reach an agreement with their employer about whether an injury or illness qualifies, the employee should contact the workers' compensation board.

