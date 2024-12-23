Weekend shooting in Louisville leaves two people dead and three others injured

A mass shooting in the California neighborhood of Louisville Saturday left two people dead and three others injured.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the block of 2200 Garland Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two adult men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult men were taken to UofL Health downtown for treatment. One of them was in critical condition but both were deemed stable by police spokespeople.

Then, early Sunday morning, police officials found another adult man who had been injured in the same shooting. He went to the hospital, and police officials described his injuries as “serious but stable.” No suspects have been identified.

The Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard lists 412 fatal and non-fatal shootings in the city in 2024.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 493 mass shootings in the country this year , including the one Saturday in Louisville.

The archive considers a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed in one event.