© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Weekend shooting in Louisville leaves two people dead and three others injured

Louisville Public Media | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST
Louisville police tape off the scene at Shawnee Park on the evening of July 10, 2022.
Stephanie Wolf
/
LPM
FILE - Louisville police tape off the scene at Shawnee Park on the evening of July 10, 2022.

As of Monday evening, the mass shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood had no suspects. According to a gun violence watchdog group, it’s the 493rd mass shooting in the country this year.

A mass shooting in the California neighborhood of Louisville Saturday left two people dead and three others injured.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the block of 2200 Garland Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two adult men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult men were taken to UofL Health downtown for treatment. One of them was in critical condition but both were deemed stable by police spokespeople.

Then, early Sunday morning, police officials found another adult man who had been injured in the same shooting. He went to the hospital, and police officials described his injuries as “serious but stable.” No suspects have been identified.

The Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard lists 412 fatal and non-fatal shootings in the city in 2024.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 493 mass shootings in the country this year, including the one Saturday in Louisville.

The archive considers a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed in one event.
Tags
News crimeLouisvillepublic safetyLMPD
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's news director. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
See stories by Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.