Holidays specials are coming to WFPL

Gifting a Soulful Christmas: ‘Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music will air on Christmas eve at 7PM. If you miss it then, you can hear it Christmas day at noon.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson, creator of LPM’s “Race Unwrapped” podcast, has a gift for your ears and your soul this Christmas! She’s gathered a panel of music experts, music lovers and some of your favorite voices from WUOL and WFPK, to explore and uplift the Black singers and songwriters that make this season bright.

"A Christmas Carol" from Actors Theater will air on Christmas eve at 8PM. You'll have another chance to hear it Christmas day at 6:30 PM.

Actors Theater of Louisville has produced a radio play of the classic Charles Dickens tale. Listen as Scrooge encounters three ghosts that help him change his outlook.

From all of us at Louisville Public Media, may you have the happiest of holiday seasons.

