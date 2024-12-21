© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Holidays specials are coming to WFPL

Louisville Public Media | By Bill Burton
Published December 21, 2024 at 6:55 AM EST
Holiday scene
Aaron Burden
/
Unsplash
Holiday scene

This holiday season, you can hear an exploration of the importance of Black holiday music as well as a classic Christmas tale.

Gifting a Soulful Christmas: ‘Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music will air on Christmas eve at 7PM. If you miss it then, you can hear it Christmas day at noon.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson, creator of LPM’s “Race Unwrapped” podcast, has a gift for your ears and your soul this Christmas! She’s gathered a panel of music experts, music lovers and some of your favorite voices from WUOL and WFPK, to explore and uplift the Black singers and songwriters that make this season bright.

"A Christmas Carol" from Actors Theater will air on Christmas eve at 8PM. You'll have another chance to hear it Christmas day at 6:30 PM.

Actors Theater of Louisville has produced a radio play of the classic Charles Dickens tale. Listen as Scrooge encounters three ghosts that help him change his outlook.

From all of us at Louisville Public Media, may you have the happiest of holiday seasons.
Tags
News Arts and CultureLouisvillesouthern indiana
