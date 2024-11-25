‘We cannot wait’: Activists, lawmakers say Louisville mayor must sign LMPD consent decree

Earlier this month, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg hedged when asked if would commit to signing a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Monday, Louisville activists, community advocates and local lawmakers with The People’s Consent Decree Coalition gathered across the street from Greenberg’s Metro Hall office to denounce the delay and stress the importance of holding the city’s troubled police department accountable.

The DOJ released a scathing report in March 2023 that revealed how the Louisville Metro Police Department violates people’s civil rights , especially Black residents.The investigation was seen as a precursor to a consent decree — a court ordered agreement between cities and federal officials that are designed to end patterns of civil rights abuses.

Federal officials sent a first draft of the consent decree to Greenberg and representatives from Louisville Metro Police and the Jefferson County Attorney’s office in February. This summer, Greenberg said he expected the negotiations to end and the consent decree to be finalized by early fall .

The timing matters. Trump’s first administration largely abandoned consent decrees nationwide. During his 2024 campaign, Trump touted his support for local law enforcement and made promises of legal immunity for police officers if elected.

It's crucial city leaders sign the consent decree before Trump takes office, said K.A. Owens, a member of The People’s Consent Decree Coalition. Owens on Monday said he fears that the Trump administration would lead to “further delays and obstruction” and prevent local police reform.

“We cannot wait,” Owens said. “Time is of the essence. Justice demands that the city and the DOJ reach a final agreement before the end of the year on behalf of the people of Louisville.”

Greenberg’s spokesperson said in an email that the mayor is not allowed to discuss any details about the consent decree or negotiations, per an agreement with the DOJ.

“Consent decree negotiations are continuing this week,” said Kevin Trager, the spokesperson. “We are in contact with DOJ representatives every day as we work towards a final consent decree.”

The DOJ’s investigation detailed a pattern of inappropriate use of force, invalid search warrants and faulty internal investigations. It came on the heels of the protests that followed the police killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Patrick Moore, a People’s Consent Decree Coalition member, said he lost some of his vision after Louisville Metro Police fired pepper balls at him during one of those protests.

On Monday, he said accountability “will never come from within [LMPD].”

“It will only come from outside,” Moore said. “If there's any hope for the mayor's dreams of rebuilding trust, you must sign this consent decree.”

Earlier this month, a jury found former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison guilty of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights the night of the fatal police raid on her apartment. The police executed a search warrant on Taylor’s home based on falsified information on the search warrant.

Louisville Urban League CEO Lyndon Pryor said LMPD and Louisville Metro Government “earned” this consent decree for its pattern of misconduct.

“[There’s] an entire legacy of policing that is filled with discriminatory practices and harmful impact on certainly Black people, but all residents of this city,” Pryor said. “And so it must be signed. It must be signed soon.”

Louisville Metro Council Member Shameka Parrish-Wright, a District 3 Democrat, said the city must respond to its misconduct. In May, Parrish-Wright sponsored a resolution — dubbed The People’s Consent Decree — that called for transparency, accountability and community involvement before city officials sign the consent decree. The measure didn’t pass, but she said she plans to refile it in 2025.

Former state Rep. Attica Scott said The People’s Consent Decree asks city officials to share the consent decree with the public, so the community can understand what police reform could look like in Louisville.

“We could be signing harm,” Scott said. “We don't know because we have not seen the consent decree and because the mayor continues to ignore our original demands as the people's consent decree.”