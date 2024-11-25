Former Letcher County Sheriff to be arraigned on a charge of murder of a public official

Shawn “Mickey” Stines was arrested in the slaying of a judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers two months ago. The arraignment will take place at noon Monday in the Letcher County Circuit Courtroom.

Retired Judge Julia H. Adams, who served as the judge for the grand jury, will preside in the arraignment. Prosecutors say Stines was indicted Thursday on one count of murder of a public official by a Letcher County grand jury.

Stines was sheriff of Letcher County when authorities say he walked into District Judge Kevin Mullins’ chambers in Whitesburg and opened fire.

Mullins died at the scene, and Stines surrendered without incident. Stines pleaded not guilty to murder and has been held in another county.

