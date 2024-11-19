Four charged in New Albany Harvest Homecoming shooting

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting at Harvest Homecoming in New Albany that killed an 18-year-old Corydon Central High School student and injured two other people.

It was just before 10 p.m. Oct. 12 when gunfire erupted near the rides at the festival grounds.

“Words were exchanged, after which guns were drawn and fired by multiple individuals,” Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said during a news conference Tuesday.

Records show 18-year-old Bryce Gerlach died at the scene after being hit in the chest. Two other people — a 42-year-old woman and 22-year-old man — suffered gunshots to the leg.

Police say all three were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire between multiple groups of people.

At a news conference Tuesday, they identified the four people charged so far with shooting at the festival. Police charged Joshua M. Smith, 20, Shermichael J. Smith, 23, and Darius D. Tuff, 24 with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery.

A fourth person, 18-year-old Isaiah A. Page, is facing attempted murder and aggravated battery among other charges.

Joshua Smith was one of two people investigators announced last month had been detained during raids across Southern Indiana and Louisville. He was initially charged with criminal recklessness .

“All were enjoying an evening of fun at the Harvest Homecoming festival, until the horrific and ridiculous actions of those involved fundamentally changed their lives forever,” New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said during the news conference. “In fact, the actions of those suspects not only impacted the three victims, but our entire community.”

They have not identified the person that fired the shot that killed Gerlach, but Lane, the Floyd County Prosecutor, said they’re looking at it as a “group effort.”

All three were charged under Indiana code that allows the state to prosecute for murder if a person dies while a felony is being committed.

Lane said the case remains under investigation and that he expects more arrests and charges.

Bailey said the investigation has included multiple local, state and federal departments.

“I can state confidently, our team has provided the prosecutor with thoroughly investigated cases that will assist in bringing closure to the victims, their families, and will help with healing our community,” he said.

